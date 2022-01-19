Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 502.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.