Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $11.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings of $11.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.90 and the highest is $12.77. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $5.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $35.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.53 to $37.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $54.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $56.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,067.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.60. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $785.00 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

