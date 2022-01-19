Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

SKIN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

