Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.
SKIN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
