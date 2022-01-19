Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

