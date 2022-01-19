Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

APVO stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

