Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,823. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 62.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 587,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 226,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.