Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.98 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $82,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.