Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 980%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT remained flat at $$19.88 on Friday. 4,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,003. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.