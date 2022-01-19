Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $70.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.76 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $280.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 43,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,965. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

