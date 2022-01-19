Zacks: Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce $13.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216 over the last three months. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of 530.51 and a beta of 0.50.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

