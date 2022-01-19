Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 40,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,665. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

