Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $560.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.55 million and the highest is $562.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $430.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. 3,631,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,199. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $125.20 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.49.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

