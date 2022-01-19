Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

