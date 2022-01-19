Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.13. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

