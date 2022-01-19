Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 941,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,559. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

