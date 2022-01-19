Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

OI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. 68,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

