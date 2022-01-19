Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of OTRK opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.03.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

