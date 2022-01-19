Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

LNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,706. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

