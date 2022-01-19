Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $76.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 613,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.