Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.51. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

