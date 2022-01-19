Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Culp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

