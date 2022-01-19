Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

