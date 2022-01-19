Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.35 million, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IMXI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,978. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $618.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

