Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 773,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,044. Twitter has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

