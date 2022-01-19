Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Hold

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CMMB stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $168.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.