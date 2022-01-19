Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $69,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

