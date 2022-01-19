Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Sell

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 341.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.47.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,480 shares of company stock valued at $19,990,297 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

