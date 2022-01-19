Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2022, Greif anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $5.85 and $6.45. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 10%. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets, which will aid results. However, high raw material, chemical, energy and transportation costs will hurt its margins. Labor shortage and supply chain issues adds to its woes. Neverthless, its price increase actions will likely negate some of the impact. Greif continues to invest in the business, return excess cash to shareholders through dividends, and lower debt levels. Greif’s restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.58 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Greif by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

