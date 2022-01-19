Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.82.

CS Disco stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.