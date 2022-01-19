Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Five9 by 24.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 12,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

