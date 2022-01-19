Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Hold”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

