Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

