Zigcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $739,500.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $739,500.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.