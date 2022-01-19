Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/12/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $77.00.

1/6/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/6/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 42,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,620. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.