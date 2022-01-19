Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZYXI opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

