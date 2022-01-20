$0.17 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

