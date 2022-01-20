$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,247,091 shares of company stock valued at $30,133,084 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

