$0.19 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAL. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 1,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

