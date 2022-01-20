$0.20 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 356,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.