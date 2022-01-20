$0.20 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 356,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.