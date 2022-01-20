-$0.22 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.88.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

