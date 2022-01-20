-$0.28 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,503,733 shares of company stock worth $323,425,782 and have sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.70. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

