-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of AQST opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

