$0.41 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 614,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,392. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

