$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.