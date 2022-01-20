$0.44 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 198,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.