$0.45 EPS Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Arconic posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

