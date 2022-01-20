-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.44). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,235. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

