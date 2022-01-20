$0.53 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.