-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.79). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,009. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,252 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

