$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

